AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday confirmed one new death of a COVID-19 positive patient and 73 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patient who died was older than age 80 and became the 23rd county resident to die from the viral disease. The department said no further information about the death will be released. The last previous death was reported Tuesday, and five deaths have been confirmed in the past week.
The total of new patients represents a two-day period, because the department was closed Wednesday on Veterans Day.
The new patients bring the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,273. One month ago, the total stood at 624. The county has recorded more cases in the past month than in the first 6 1/2 months of the pandemic.
New cases reported Thursday include three patients who are hospitalized. They are ages 60, 76 and 76.
The Health Department said it has no information about the status of the other 70 new patients, who range in age from 6 to 98. They include five children under the age of 17 and 10 over the age of 80.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 106 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of four in today’s report, including 24 who have been treated by intensive care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
