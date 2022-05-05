AUBURN — Time is running out for residents of DeKalb County to pay their spring taxes, which are due Tuesday.
The tax bill statements were mailed April 7 and include both spring and fall payment coupons.
Tax payment can be mailed, paid online, paid at many bank locations or placed in the outside drop box located on the north side of the courthouse.
Online electric or credit card payments can be made at lowtaxinfo/dekalb.com. Banks who are partnering with the treasurer’s office include all county branches of Community State Bank, Horizon Bank, Farmers & Merchants State Bank and Garrett State Bank. You do not need an account at the bank to make an payment.
Parcels that are unpaid after Tuesday are considered delinquent and additional penalties will apply.
Questions can be directed to the treasurer’s office at 925-2712 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday.
