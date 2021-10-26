AUBURN — A man was arrested Friday by DeKalb County Police after being accused of forcing another man into giving him money by hitting him in the head.
Kyle Fike, 34, who is listed in court documents as being homeless, is charged with attempted robbery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court I, the alleged offenses took place Oct. 22.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Cody Brown said he responded to Ashley Deli regarding an “unwanted party” at around 4 a.m. on that date. It was determined that the “unwanted male” had been battered at his residence in the 1100 block of Islandview Drive, Story Lake, Hudson, the affidavit said.
The alleged victim told police he was sitting on the couch at the residence when a man, identified later in the affidavit as Fike, began to hit him in the head. The alleged victim said the man struck him multiple times with his fist, resulting in a wound to his head. The alleged victim told police he was then forced to drive to the Ashley Deli to retrieve money for the man, the affidavit said.
The alleged victim later received stitches at a local hospital, the affidavit said.
The alleged victim told police he had offered a $500 reward for information on items that had been stolen from him. He said the man, later identified as Fike, attacked him for the $500, which he did not have on his person. The man said he needed the money and the alleged victim then drove himself and the man to the Ashley Deli where the alleged victim said there was an ATM, according to the affidavit.
Once at the Ashley Deli, the alleged victim was able to notify a clerk he was in fear and needed emergency services, the affidavit said.
Due to the clerk calling law enforcement, the man left the scene and the alleged victim never paid him the money, the affidavit said.
The man later was identified as Fike by a woman who also was at the alleged victims residence but did not witness the battery, the affidavit said. The woman told police Fike had gone with her to the residence.
The alleged victim also gave police details on tattoos that the man had on his neck and chest, according to the affidavit.
