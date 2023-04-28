Ranch hosting hoe-down
AUBURN — Image of Hope Ranch, 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn, will host Hoe Down at the Ranch Saturday, May 20. A ranch tour will begin at 5 p.m. and a barbecue dinner will be served at at 6 p.m. A presentation and live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser to benefit the animal- and nature-based programs offered by the ranch to individuals in northeast Indiana who have physical or mental disabilities and those who may be struggling emotionally.
The even will take place outside at the ranch. Attire is casual.
Ticket information us available at https://www.imageofhoperanch.com under the “Events” tab.
