AUBURN — DeKalb County will receive a $50,000 grant to help with repairs to the Spencerville Covered Bridge, County Commissioner Don Grogg announced Monday.
DeKalb County historian John Bry applied for the grant last year after offering to help the commissioners, who were looking for money to fix the bridge. It has been closed since October 2018, when an inspection discovered rotting timbers on one end.
The grant will be matched by local funds. Replacing the rotting support timbers and the wooden floor is estimated to cost $220,000. Replacing only the timbers would cost $162,000. The bridge, which was built in 1873 over the St. Joseph River, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The $50,000 historic preservation grant comes from federal funds that are awarded through the state, Grogg said.
Commissioners’ President William Hartman reminded the public that a fundraiser to support the bridge restoration will take place Saturday. The Spencerville Covered Bridge Restoration Committee will host a fish fry and auction from 4-7 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Club on C.R. 68.
The supper will feature a meal of fish or chicken strips, fries, baked beans, cole slaw, roll, drink and dessert for a freewill offering. There will be a silent auction from 4-6 p.m. A live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Commissioners’ attorney Jim McCanna said he is working on an ordinance for the county to accept public donations for the bridge project.
Also Monday, the commissioners approved a resolution establishing a county policy regarding firearms in the DeKalb County Central Communications Center.
The resolution permits the director of the Central Communications department to establish a certification program permitting no more than two employees per shift to carry firearms at the center so long as each meets all qualifications of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and is on the director’s approved list.
In addition, the director and assistant director are permitted to carry firearms at the facility so long as they meet those qualifications.
