GARRETT — No one was home but a family pet perished in a rural Garrett house fire Monday morning.
LaOtto Fire Chief Jay Squadrito said his department was dispatched to the single-story house at 5794 C.R. 327 at 8:14 a.m. The house is believed to be a total loss, he said.
Firefighters do not know what caused the blaze. The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire.
No one was home when the fire was reported, but a cat died in the blaze, Squadrito said.
The fire was placed under control just after 9 a.m. Approximately 30 firefighters from LaOtto, Garrett, Huntertown, Auburn, Jackson Township and Northeast Fire of Allen County responded. There were no injuries.
