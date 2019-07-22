FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. said Monday it has chosen Sinton, Texas, as the site for the company’s previously announced, new state-of-the-art, electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel mill.
Sinton lies approximately 30 miles northwest of the port of Corpus Christi, Texas. SDI said Sinton is strategically located within the Southwest U.S. and Mexico market regions, bringing numerous competitive customer and raw material advantages.
The project is still subject to the anticipated receipt of necessary permits and continued state and local government support, which the company expects to be forthcoming, a news release said.
Mark. D. Millett of Auburn, president and chief executive officer, said SDI expects the project will create approximately 600 well-paying positions, plus opportunities for indirect job growth from customers and other providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.