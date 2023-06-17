KENDALLVILLE — The Northeastern Center, which serves residents in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties, has been awarded a $3,554,226.32 grant from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
The grant will be used to expand and enhance its existing sub-acute Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services Program, which serves adults experiencing crisis in accordance with SAMHSA Best Practices while also implementing a No Wrong Door philosophy.
This grant is part of over $76 million in new funding from the state of Indiana for the purpose of expanding mental health and substance use disorder services. As the designated Community Mental Health Center for DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties, the Northeastern Center is the primary source of mental health care in the local communities per the state of Indiana.
This new funding is related to Indiana Bill SB 1. This bill is the most influential piece of legislation related to behavioral health in recent times since it gives the structure of 988, coordinated crisis response and the building blocks of the infrastructure for CCBHC across the state long-term.
Northeastern Center officials said they are especially grateful to state Sen. Mike Crider and state Rep. Anne Vermilion for carrying this important piece of legislation.
Northeastern Center CEO Steve Howell is excited about the many opportunities this grant helps provides to NEC and the communities it serves. “Northeastern Center is appreciative of the partnership with DMHA to help fund crisis receiving and stabilization services in northeast Indiana, also known as ‘NEC Cares.’
“We have been developing new and expanded services for residents of our four counties over the last year at our Community Health and Outreach Center, and ‘NEC Cares’ is an integral program where individuals experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis can come to recharge and regroup with professional guidance,” Howell said.
Northeastern Center Inc. has served the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties for over 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable, and quality behavioral health services.
