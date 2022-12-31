I always get excited for the new year. I love that people (myself included) create resolutions and challenges for themselves: Usually to be better, or to do better in the new year. A fresh start to a new year. A do-over.
This year is no different for me. I have created my own list of resolutions and challenges that are all obtainable, but only with my effort.
If you are in a co-parenting relationship that is challenging and is less than respectful and responsible, for this year, does your list of resolutions include making efforts to change your co-parenting relationship with your ex? Does it include co-parenting in a way that is less tense and less stressful for your child(ren)? Do you even have a list? Let me help you with this challenge.
I want to share again the four formula parts to helping reach a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting. Remember, this is for and about the child(ren). With your effort, following these things will change the direction of your co-parenting. Remember, effort is effort no matter how small, and change is change no matter how small.
As a new year refresher, the four formula parts for helping reach a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting are: 1. “Make a choice” every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly. 2. “Set aside your differences” to do that. 3. “Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t.” 4. “Go for the Oscar.”
As a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach, I challenge you to apply all four of these things to your everyday co-parenting. Before reacting or responding to your ex, check this list and apply this to all of your co-parenting situations and challenges. Keep in mind that changes won’t happen overnight, but it is important to recognize and acknowledge any effort.
Maybe your ex allowed you some extra time outside of your standard visitation schedule. How nice, right? A very small effort, but one that could have a huge impact for change to your current co-parenting situation. That small effort could be followed by another small effort from you, with a very small thank you. It does not take much. As an example: Hey ex, thank you for allowing that extra time. It allowed my family to see the kids and I really appreciate it. This example is also a way to begin using adaptability and flexibility in your co-parenting.
Make honest efforts, be consistent, stay motivated, and watch change begin. Let change for your child(ren) be the motivation for this challenge for change. Do this because it is in the “best interest” of the child(ren) and because the child(ren) deserve nothing less than respectful and responsible co-parenting from the two people that they look up to.
I hope you all have a safe and blessed year. Happy New Year!
