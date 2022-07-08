AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 10 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gavin Palmer of the 4900 block of Rebecca Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 180 days, for theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Jeffery Edward Sproat of the 100 block of North Union Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 2 1/2 years. In a separate case he was sentenced to 120 days of incarceration for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Todd Manolovits of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two years on prison, all suspended, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on direct commitment to community corrections. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. His driving license was suspended for one year. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 270 days in prison, all suspended, for criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on direct commitment to community corrections. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Jacob M. Smith of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Donita Ann Garrison of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Colton D. Grandbois-Patrick of the 500 block of West Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was fined $250 for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremy B. Ingram of the 4600 block of West Lafayette Esplanade, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two says served and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Douglas J. Gordon of the 1100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 240 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served and was placed on probation for 359 days.
William Aaron Burress of the 500 block of Lexington Avenue, Eaton, Ohio, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Ethan Sean Harris of the 1900 block of Jessie Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
