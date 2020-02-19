GARRETT — Garrett’s Board of Works heard a number of department reports at its meeting Tuesday morning.
Board members Tom Blotkamp, Dave Demske and Mayor Todd Fiandt approved the purchase of new office furniture from Bassett Office Supply in Auburn for the city’s electric department office at both substations and a map room to spruce up the spaces and add storage areas that have long needed updating.
Street Superintendent Eric Mossberger’s report showed his department is monitoring the new ice rink for sufficient ice, but weather has been too warm to use it.
Mossberger shared the following with the board:
- The city has received more than 253 tons salt for snow and ice control. The city is also seeking prices to paint the bottom of the community pool following replacement of back rods and caulking of the joints;
- Mossberger reported he is working with the electric department to address incoming power concerns for the pump house;
- Mossberger and Paul Zecca attended a mosquito control workshop in Fort Wayne Tuesday to maintain certification with the state chemist; and
- The city’s spring clean-up day will be from 7-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 2 at the street barn on East Quincy Street.
Wastewater plant manager Bruce Schlosser reported all state requirements were met in January and that 56,000 gallons of sludge were taken to Auburn last week.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported work is now all underground for the S.R. 327 loop for Heritage Estates on the south side of town. A pressure test will be made later in the week.
By utilizing city equipment and contractors, Kleeman said the cost for the project is currently at $45,000, much less than an engineering estimate of $203,000. The board took under advisement his request for two more employees for sewer and water works.
IT Director Rick Vie reported the city’s new antivirus program is getting rolled out, and presented two quotes to provide email and file servers in-house. The board choose a $13,561 quote from Mid-City Office Systems, the lowest of the two bids.
Vie described the set-up from Mid-City as “more concrete, secure, with better replication if one hard drive fails.”
The board approved the purchase of a 2017 Ford Explorer XLT four-wheel drive at a cost of $21,750 from Bill Yoder Ford to be used by city employees, including Otero. The board considered a second quote from Ben Davis Ford for a 2016 Ford Explorer XLT with fewer miles, but opted for the four-wheel drive model that would be used to transport city employees during winter months.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 162 total calls from Feb. 3-17, including 36 traffic warnings, 20 traffic tickets, four property damage accidents and two personal injury accidents. Officers made 20 arrests, including seven for traffic, six for drugs, three warrants, and two arrests each for battery and operating vehicles while intoxicated. His report also showed 137 security checks.
McPherson told the board that Administrative Assistant Wendy Murray would be leaving her post at the police station in the spring. Candidates are being sought to fill the position.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser presented year-end and January activity reports for his department.
Garrett firefighters responded to 476 total calls in 2019 according to his report. Seventy percent of the total calls were first response, 7.6% were false alarms, 4.8% were mutual aid, 4.2% were accident-related, 3.8% were hazardous materials calls, 2.5% were for structural fires, and 1.3% were miscellaneous fires. The report showed 15 calls related to downed wires. Fire personnel completed 982 hours of training and had an average response time of 6.18 minutes.
In January, the department report showed firefighters responded to 15 medical assists, three motor vehicle accidents with injuries and four stand-bys out of 30 incidents.
Werkheiser told board members the department’s rescue vehicle is in the body shop for repairs of damage resulting from a July 2018 accident. It will be returned later this week.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr issued 23 code violation letters from Feb. 4-17, including seven for rubbish and vehicle violations, and two noncompliance violations.
