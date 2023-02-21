AUBURN – Two road projects and infrastructure plans for another phase of an existing housing development were given the formal green light Tuesday by the Auburn Board of Works.
Earlier this month, board members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee accepted bids from vendors for work on Iwo Street and Morningstar Road. Tuesday, they authorized notices to proceed for construction.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell said both projects will use funds from the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings grant program, with the city and state splitting 50% of the cost.
For $223,517, Pulver Asphalt will mill and resurface Iwo Street. API Construction’s bid of $559,215 was accepted earlier this month to reconstruct Morningstar Road.
McConnell said the city would be responsible for all costs above the awarded bids.
Bids for both projects came in lower than expected. The Iwo Street work was expected to cost $399,565 and Morningstar Road was projected to cost $891,750.
Infrastructure plans for Section III of the Fawn Creek Estates development along C.R. 427 at C.R. 34 north of Auburn were approved Tuesday.
This latest section includes 32 lots. Section I has 26 lots, with 17 certificates of occupancy issued and one permit issued for a new home. Section II has 20 lots, with two certificates of occupancy issued and nine permits issued for a new home, Building, Planning and Development Department administrator Kellie Knauer said.
In other business, the board authorized Fire Chief Mike VanZile to extend a letter of intent to hire to a firefighter candidate.
The measure, VanZile said, begins steps toward Public Employee Retirement Fund approval for the candidate. The new firefighter will be introduced at a future meeting.
The board also approved a five-year agreement between Auburn Essential Services and the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District.
AES general manager Susan Geyer also received approval to enter into a one-year agreement for $9,100 with Bullfrog Outdoor Advertising for digital billboard advertising. The billboard is located on S.R. 8 and includes all design work. Geyer said multiple advertisements can be rotated. The agreement stipulates how many times the advertisement will be displayed per day, per month and per year.
At the request of Street Department Superintendent Bill Brandon, the board approved the purchase of a 2023 John Deere tractor with a 17-inch mower deck at a cost of $49,520.97. That includes trading in a 1995 Massey Ferguson tractor that was declared surplus equipment.
The board also approved declaring a 1994 Ford dump truck and a 1995 Chevrolet 3500 series truck as surplus equipment.
