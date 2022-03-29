AUBURN — A former Auburn woman received a three year sentence from Judge Monte Brown Monday for neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
Renee Galloway, 35, formerly of the 400 block of Peterson Street and now of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to the offense as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Brown sentenced Galloway to three years, all suspended except 90 days, with the balance of the sentence on probation.
She was accused of confining a 7-year-old child by placing the child’s hands and legs in zip ties.
DeKalb County chief deputy prosecutor Neal Blythe described the case as “a pretty serious issue of neglect.”
The plea agreement capped any executed sentence at two years. Blythe said he was inclined to agree with a recommendation in a pre-sentence report that two years of incarceration was too much, but that some executed sentence would be appropriate.
He recommended that the court sentence Galloway to three years of incarceration, with 180 days to serve and the balance on probation.
Blythe noted it is Galloway’s first criminal conviction and said there is a high likelihood that probation would be able to assist her.
During the hearing, Galloway said she is the only person who is able to take care of the child and asked the court to consider a suspended sentence.
Galloway said she “over reacted in a very angry moment.”
Brown acknowledged the difficult circumstances surrounding the sentence, but noted that some term of incarceration was appropriate.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Galloway and a co-defendant told police they had tried conventional ways to discipline and correct the child, but those techniques had not worked.
They told police they had resorted to other types of discipline, including confining the child with zip ties, the affidavit said.
They told police those techniques were done in a “playful” manner, with no intent to hurt the child, the affidavit said.
Galloway told police the child was confined in zip ties for approximately a half-hour, the affidavit said.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
• Tige Fennessee, 47, of South Bend, received a 2 1/2-year suspended sentence and 2 1/2 years of probation for theft, a Level 6 felony. According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Fennessee was accused of using a check of an 81-year-old victim at a business in Auburn in the amount of $3,952. According to the affidavit, the victim found several checks had been written, totaling $13,000 to $14,000, the affidavit said.
Fennessee was ordered to pay restitution from a $14,000 cash bond he posted after his arrest.
The court granted the state and Fennessee’s attorney, Kevin Likes, 30 days to present a restitution agreement with an amount and to whom it is owed.
“I think we can get everybody whole in this case,” said Likes.
Fennessee acknowledged he had a lengthy criminal history, but told the court becoming a father again to two young children had caused him to have a different outlook on life. Fennessee said he has not been in trouble for three years.
“I really feel in my heart that I’ve changed. It’s time to be a good father,” he said.
As part of a plea agreement, charges of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony, forgery, a Level 6 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement were dismissed.
