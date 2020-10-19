AUBURN — DeKalb County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 196 conducted a fundraiser Oct. 3 with the Brown House drive-through restaurant in Auburn.
Officers from the Auburn Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff's Office met the public with their K9’s and reported a great turnout.
The event raised more than $1,000 for the local lodge, which contributes to programs through the Indiana FOP such as its annual scholarship program, youth programs, Easter Seals and Special Olympics. The Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police also provides a legal defense fund for its members, a labor council, and a general counsel for the state Legislature, among other important benefits.
“On behalf of the men and women who are members of the Fraternal Order of Police, DeKalb County Lodge 196, we would like to thank the Brown House for their generous donation and hosting the event, Dave Clark, Realtor, with the Northeastern Group for his generous donation, and the community for their donations and continued support for their local law enforcement and retired officers,” said Auburn Police Officer Cody Burniston, Secretary for DeKalb County FOP 196.
