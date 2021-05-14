BUTLER — DeKalb Eastern school board members will hear Monday from a parent who wants them to adopt a “mask-optional” policy for students in the 2021-22 school year.
“I just want the choice whether to put one on my kid or myself as an informed individual,” said Milinda Maria Abel, a registered nurse who lives in southeastern DeKalb County.
DeKalb Eastern’s superintendent, Shane Conwell, added Abel’s topic to the board’s agenda, but he is suggesting the board continue to follow recommendations of federal, state and county health officials.
“What we’ve been doing has been working,” Conwell said.
A state website shows Riverdale Elementary School at St. Joe has had no student cases and fewer than five among teachers; Butler Elementary with fewer than five each for students and staff; and Eastside Junior-Senior High School at Butler with 28 student cases and none among teachers.
Two of Abel’s children attend Riverdale Elementary, and her older child goes to Leo High School in the East Allen school district.
Earlier this month, Abel spoke at a meeting of the East Allen school board, which voted 6-1 to adopt a “mask-optional” policy — but only if county, state and federal health agencies permit it.
“At this point, the kids are really not at risk,” Abel said in an interview this week. “If and when a positive test comes about, their symptoms are minimal, and the hospitalization is negligible, as well.”
For young and healthy people, “We really don’t need to fear COVID,” Abel said. She said people who are at higher risk should be the focus of COVID-19 policies.
In her role as a nurse, she said, she has seen that young people are “really suffering” from lockdowns during the pandemic. “We’ve seen higher suicide rates, suicide ideation,” she added.
Based on the location of her home, on the borderline of the DeKalb Central and DeKalb Eastern districts and just north of East Allen, Abel said she can choose between multiple schools.
“We’re trying to make a plan for where to send our kids if they don’t want to wear a mask all day,” she said. She wants to know the mask policies of local school districts, “so I know what I’m going to be doing with my kids for the fall.”
School districts are required to submit their plans to provide on-site instruction this fall in order to receive federal relief money.
“It can be a continuation of what we’ve been doing. For us, it’s been fed, state, local guidelines,” Conwell said about the required policy.
Unlike many schools across the nation, DeKalb County schools have been open for in-person classes throughout the current school year.
Looking toward the next school year, “It’s really early for anybody to make a decision,” Conwell said. “To have the best data that we need, that’s going to come in July.”
He added, “I’m not making a decision in May on what August is going to look like. We are going to follow federal, state and local guidance.” Right now, Conwell said, all three sources are advising to wear masks and practice social-distancing.
The East Allen school board’s new policy says, “We desire for the school district to move to a ‘mask-optional’ policy for the 2021-2022 school year,” but adds that the district will do so only if the Allen County Department of Health approves such a policy in conjunction with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control.
If masks still are required this fall, East Allen “will require universal and correct wearing of masks in accordance with the most current CDC guidance” and state and county health rules, the East Allen policy says.
