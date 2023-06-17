AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced these activities for the week of June 19-24.
The main library is located at 603 S. Jackson St. The genealogy center is at 700 S. Jackson St. The teen library is at 705 S. Jackson St.
Monday
Noon-3 p.m. — Virtual Reality Mondays, main library.
4-5 p.m. — Teen Art Club, teen library.
5:30-6:30 p.m. — Tebel Readers: A Banned Book Club, main library.
Tuesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
1-3 p.m. — Call of the Wild: Outdoor Youth Skills, library park.
2-3 p.m. — Let’s Write a Story, main library.
4-6:30 p.m. — Teen gaming night, teen library.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family story time, library park.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Adult Dungeons & Dragons, main library.
Wednesday
10-11:15 a.m. — Let’s Write a Story open studio time, main library.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
Noon-1 p.m. — Classic City Readers, main library.
Thursday
10-11 a.m. — Thursdays Together, library park.
5-8 p.m. — Strawberries Around the Fountain, main library.
Friday
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, main library.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.
10 a.m. — Strawberries: second-chance sale (supplies permitting), The Deli and Sixth & Main.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club: All Together Now, main library.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen Dungeons and Dragons, teen library.
Saturday, June 17
9-11 a.m. — Document shredding, library parking lot.
