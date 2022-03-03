AUBURN — Wible Realty has announced a one-time, $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2022 graduating senior.
The scholarship is available to a graduating senior from DeKalb, Eastside, Garrett, Hamilton high schools, Lakewood Park Christian School or a DeKalb County home school student.
A maximum of five scholarships will be awarded in 2022, with only one award to each eligible school.
“Wible Realty recognizes the need for vocational education and training to prepare students for jobs that are based in practical activities, traditional non-academic or totally related to a specific trade occupation or vocation, in order to fill the needs of our community’s workforce,” Wible announced in a news release.
Examples of trades/occupations considered for this award include auto/marine mechanics, building trades, welding, real estate, cosmetology, farming, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, heavy equipment operation, culinary arts and criminal justice.
Wible Realty will review applications and select the recipients. Grantees will be selected based on their involvement in vocational classes, groups and organizations, as well as any employment relating to their chosen trade or occupation. Community service and volunteer activities will also be taken into consideration.
Payment will be made directly to the student recipient. Awards may be used for but not limited to vocational education tuition, apprenticeship costs, occupation related continuing education, tools and equipment needed for a specific trade, licensing, tests and fees.
Recipients are encouraged to provide Wible Realty with a letter stating what the funds were used for in order for the scholarship award to be deemed successful and continue for future students.
Applicants are required to submit a scholarship cover page, completed application and an essay.
Applications may be found at the Wible Realty website, wiblerealty.com.
The deadline to submit an application is April 15. Applications may be submitted by email to info@wiblerealty.com or mailed or delivered in person to Wible Realty, 506 Brandon St., Auburn, IN 46706.
