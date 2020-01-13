AUBURN — New Auburn Mayor Mike Ley visited the DeKalb County Commissioners’ meeting Monday to discuss cooperation, especially on his Community Commons project.
Ley hopes to build a combination of public restrooms and a covered plaza in the 200 block of East 7th Street, one-half block northeast of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
DeKalb County owns the property where Ley proposes to build the project. The commissioners could approve selling, leasing or donating the property.
“I think we may have to lease it. I don’t know about donating it, but we can surely lease it,” Commissioners President William Hartman told Ley.
“In my view, its a joint project, city and county,” Ley said. “You’re a party to this, too, and your contribution is the real estate.”
The Community Commons would provide downtown restrooms year-round, especially during large public events. Ley said it would have been useful during last fall’s Auburn Christmas Parade, which drew a large throng to the downtown square.
Commissioner Don Grogg said he has concerns about the wall of the county’s office that lies directly east of the proposed Community Commons..
“As a part of the project, we’ll refinish the outside of that wall. Basically, we’ll make that wall new,” Ley said.
Ley said he hopes to sign a contract next week with an architectural engineering firm to begin designing the Community Commons.
“I envision it being built with participation by community people,” including donated services, and discounts by vendors of building materials, Ley said. “‘I want as much community participation as possible, so when it’s done, the name is representative of what happened here.”
The latest concept for the project now includes a family restroom, in addition for restrooms for men and women, Ley said.
The commissioners granted Ley permission to take soil borings of the site to determine its stability.
Commissioners also asked about Ley’s proposal for a Community Bridge. It would install a pedestrian bridge over Cedar Creek near 11th Street to connect downtown Auburn to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
Ley proposes to use a century-old bridge that spanned the CSX Railroad on C.R. 75 until it was removed in 2013. The commissioners stored the bridge on land at the DeKalb County Airport south of Auburn.
“We are being pushed by INDOT to do something with that bridge,” Grogg said, referring to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Because it was designated as a “select” bridge on the Indiana Historic Bridge inventory list, it was required to be preserved rather than discarded.
Ley said he hopes to sign a contract in February with an engineering firm to consult on the bridge project. He said the firm would work with five or six different agencies that need to approve the project
The mayor said he would like to bring bridge to the site by the end of this year and place it along the east side of the creek, in preparation for installation.
The creek is 31 feet wide at the site, and the bridge sections are 42 feet long, so the bridge support columns would be outside the creek bed, Ley said.
The mayor and commissioners also discussed the proposed Cedar Creek Landing.
A project proposed by the Auburn Main Street organization, Cedar Creek Landing would create a park along the west bank of Cedar Creek, between 7th and 9th streets. It would feature a pavilion, war memorial, creek overlook, canoe/kayak landing and open spaces.
The park also could become a new home for Auburn’s farmers market. Commissioner Jackie Rowan observed that she believes farmers market vendors do not want to move from their present site on the west side of the courthouse.
Ley said he is looking forward to a working relationship with all county officials and other communities in the county.
“Whatever we can do for the county and vice versa— I’m looking forward to the opportunity.” Ley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.