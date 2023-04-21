COLUMBIA CITY — Three local groups have received large grants from the Don Wood Foundation.
Local grant recipients include: Inspiration Ministries in the amount of $269,105 to benefit adult/non-traditional students; Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools in the amount of $240,068 to benefit elementary and middle school students; the Community Foundation of DeKalb County in the amount of $22,700 to benefit adult/non-traditional students.
The grants were among 12 grants given to area programs totaling $1,091,848 during the first quarter of 2023. These grants will help fund education and opportunity for traditional and non- traditional students of all ages.
Also receiving grants are: the Community Foundation of Whitley County in the amount of $200,000 to benefit college-aged students; Northeast Indiana Innovation Collective (NIIC) in the amount of $66,580 to benefit adult/non-traditional students; Josiah White’s Residential and Family Services in the amount of $65,000 to benefit high school students; Conexus Indiana on behalf of Carey Services in the amount of $64,000 to benefit adult/non-traditional students; Last Mile Education Fund for Indiana Tech Talent in the amount of $50,000 to benefit college-aged students; SME Education Foundation in the amount of $50,000 to benefit adult/non-traditional students; STEM Connection in the amount of $43,000 to benefit preschool-5th grade students; Inspire Success in the amount of $20,500 to benefit high school students; and RespectTeam in the amount of $895 to benefit middle school students.
“These northeast Indiana organizations reinforce the Don Wood Foundation mission by improving STEM education, growing manufacturing, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Don Wood Foundation President and CEO Laura Macknick. “We believe that every student should have access to the resources necessary to develop their skills in order to succeed in the workforce, and we’re excited to partner with these organizations to make a difference in our workforce and communities.”
The Don Wood Foundation is a private foundation established in 2018 by Don Wood, founder of 80/20 Inc., that serves and supports innovators, leaders, collaborators and skilled workers with the potential to create and sustain opportunities in manufacturing.
The foundation partners with nonprofits and educational institutions to provide sustained investment that supports the development of a diverse workforce through exposure, education, and training to create strong communities rooted in the advancement of manufacturing.
For more information, visit DonWoodFoundation.org.
