HAMILTON — When students return to classes at Hamilton Community schools in just over a week, they will notice some significant improvements around the school campus.
“Facility-wise, one of the biggest things that we have going on right now are the tennis courts,” said Superintendent Anthony Cassel.
“That began in the late spring and, for the most part, are completed. They still need to hook the power up to the lights, and just a few little punch list items, but there’s already been some people out playing on the courts and enjoying them.”
Cassel said five tennis courts have been installed at a cost of $580,440 for the courts and $150,000 for lighting and electric work.
“Facility-wise, that was a big add,” he said.
“We’re going to work to establish a tennis club this year and try to morph that next year during the ’23-’24 year into a tennis team,” Cassel added.
The courts also will be used for physical education classes, as well as being open for use to the community.
“There’s some adult volunteers that have volunteered to come in and do some clinics, just to try and build interest in the sport, and then assist us in starting to establish a more permanent program, so we’re excited about that,” he added.
“Part of my job as a superintendent always is trying to improve our facilities, improve our opportunities for our students, attract students, and we saw this as an opportunity to do some of that.”
Other facility improvements include the placement of security film on the front of school windows, running from the northeast corner of the building to the southwest corner of the building.
“We wrapped about half of our building. It doesn’t allow for people to see into the building from the outside, but people on the inside can see outside,” Cassel said.
The school’s slogan, “Small town, small school, big dreams,” as well as the school’s logo, are featured on the window film.
“It also brings an added punch — a visibility to the school,” Cassel said.
This past week, senior students have been painting and personalizing their spaces in the school parking lot and will work to complete them before the start of the school year, Cassel said.
“Those will be their permanent spots for the year,” he added.
The installation of LED lighting throughout the school building also has been completed, Cassel said.
Going forward, work is expected to begin soon on renovating the softball and baseball diamonds.
“They’ve long needed to be renovated and updated,” Cassel said.
“You get it done in the fall so that dirt can settle,” Cassel added, noting they will not be needed for use until next spring.
That project has a price tag of about $75,000.
Also moving forward, the district is looking at installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the elementary gymnasium. That would be funded by an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant to address air quality, Cassel said.
The district also is considering creating an entryway at the elementary and central office entry that is comparable to the entryway in the front of the building, where there are two sets of doors and people are “buzzed” into the building, Cassel said, noting it creates an added layer of security.
“We’ve been diligent with our money so we’re able to start doing some things, some updates, that have been neglected in the building and need to be addressed,” Cassel said.
“The library and the offices and a couple of classrooms need to be addressed from a flooring standpoint, so our intent is to build that into our capital projects budget this year and go from there and get that work done.”
Hamilton’s first teacher day is Aug. 8, with students returning to the classroom on Aug. 10.
“We’re excited for the school year. We feel like we’re going to grow a little bit again. That’s kind of been the trend for the last four years. We’ve been on this gradual incline and we’re hoping we can continue that,” Cassel said.
