BUTLER — In the interest of preserving public health, while still providing public access to city meetings, the City of Butler will hold two virtual public meetings on Monday, April 20.
The meeting of the Butler Board of Public Works and Safety will be held at 6:30 p.m. The Butler Common Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Butler City Hall Council Chamber, 215 S. Broadway. They can be accessed virtually via a conference call, as allowed by Gov. Eric Holcomb's Executive Orders 20-08 and 20-18. These executive orders reduce the number of public board and council members required to be present to one, as opposed to a quorum.
These guidelines, as provided by the State of Indiana Public Access Counselor, will apply to both the Board of Works and Common Council meetings:
• One board member during the Board of Works meeting and one council member during the Common Council meeting must be physically present at the Butler City Hall.
• A quorum of members (at least two members for the Board of Works, and three members for the Common Council) must be present either in person or remotely via conference call.
• A speaker phone will be active in the council chamber to allow participation by the members and by the public.
• All votes taken during the meeting must be done by a roll call vote, to allow for the proper recording of member votes in the meeting minutes.
• The public can physically attend the meeting at the City Hall Council Chamber, but will need to practice social distancing, a minimum of 6 feet from others, at all times when they are inside City Hall.
Conference call access to this meeting is by:
• Dial-in number: (425) 436-6364
Access Code: 170476
If a citizen is going to participate by conference call, please call in 3-4 minutes prior to the meeting start times of 6:30 p.m. for the Board of Works and 7 p.m. for the Common Council.
