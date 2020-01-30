AUBURN — In designing a poster for this year’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, artist Amanda Peet faced the challenge of portraying its dual themes.
The 2020 festival will celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Auburn Automobile Co. as well as the idea of “women behind the wheel” that was taking hold during the company’s peak years in the late 1920s and 1930s.
Peet took her inspiration from a car in the collection of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, housed in the former car company’s headquarters building at 1600 Wayne St., Auburn.
“I thought it was a great opportunity to take a look at the cars that are in the museum and find something that fits in with femininity, but also speaks out to the anniversary of the Auburn Automobile Co.,” Peet said.
“I ran into this car and I thought it was just absolutely perfect,” she said about a two-tone blue 1933 Auburn cabriolet in the museum’s main showroom.
Her poster shows a woman driving the car with its top down and the front of the museum in the background.
“This appealed to me, number one, because it’s an Auburn, but number two, the styling and the color just spoke to me and the celebration of women behind the wheel,” Peet said.
The design marks a departure from Peet’s 2018 and 2019 posters that featured extreme close-up views of the boattail of an Auburn Speedster and the grille of a Duesenberg, respectively.
Peet, a graphic designer who lives in Auburn, has designed her third poster for the festival after winning a 2018 competition to carry on the work of the late John Souder of Auburn, who created the first 37 posters.
“This was a fun poster to work on,” Peet said. “It stretched me a little bit as far as my style goes, because I typically stay within a section of a subject. This one forced me to do a whole car, and a person, and a background, and it was a lot of fun to be stretched in that way.”
The poster will be widely distributed to promote the classic car festival, which takes place Aug. 29 through Sept. 5. It then will be sold at the event, along with other collectibles such as T-shirts and pins based on the poster design.
“The colors are fantastic. I think they speak well to femininity .. .but they’re not super-girly,” Peet said about the poster. “I’m just really excited with how they turned out.”
