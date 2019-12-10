AUBURN — Guests streamed into the cozy Sandra D’s Italian Garden restaurant on South Main Street Monday to enjoy soup and breadsticks while donating to charity.
The restaurant’s 14th monthly Soup for the Soul event seemed even busier than usual, said chef Bentley Dillinger.
Chicken soup may be the kind most famously associated with the soul, but Dillinger had stirred up 17 different varieties of soup for Monday. He always creates at least a dozen flavors.
“We wanted to make sure there was a reason for them to keep coming back” to try all the different styles, Dillinger said.
Monday’s menu included butternut squash; bacon, Italian sausage and cheeseburger and chicken curry, on a list offering something for almost any taste preference.
Diners gave freewill donations — ranging from $2 to $20 per bowl, Dillinger said.
The monthly soup meals typically serve 150-200 bowls and have raised as much as $2,300 — hitting that peak when the beneficiary was Hearten House, a women’s shelter in Auburn, said restaurant co-owner Sandra Dillinger.
“God has very much blessed us” with the success of the soup events, she said. They take place once a month on a Monday, a day the restaurant typically is closed.
This month, the money is going to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, a charity that serves children from DeKalb County as well as its home county of Allen.
The home is the only one of its kind in Indiana that does not accept government funding and is one of the few that operates family-style, said Joe Heins, its executive director, who was passing out brochures in the restaurant.
The Woodburn home currently houses 12 children, but has room for up to 20. It accepts children from ages 6 to 21.
“We accomplish what we accomplish through a family living experience,” Heins said. “They come to us in survival mode, and our prayer is they leave us in development mode.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.