BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board canceled summer school for elementary and middle school students and reviewed plans for renovating the Eastside Junior-Senior High School media center at its meeting Monday night.
The meeting took place at Butler Elementary School instead of the administration building so that social distancing could be implemented.
Bids for the media center renovation will be opened June 3. Plans call for awarding of a contract to the best bidder at the board’s June 15 meeting. Contractors would begin work sometime in July with a project completion expected around Thanksgiving.
DeKalb Eastern will continue offering free “grab and go” lunches for students through the end of July.
To date, the school district has served 15,224 meals to 1,903 students while school has been closed due to the coronavirus. An average of 317 students per day have been using the program since it started March 30.
The board accepted a recommendation to cancel summer school remediation for elementary and middle school students because of uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The board heard that the federal government has allowed Title I dollars allocated for the 2019-20 school year to be carried forward to next year.
In place of summer school, administrators will consider adding a Title I specialist for the 2020-21 school year to work with teachers and students in the elementary schools. The school district will reactivate the summer program next year.
Eastside still plans on offering high school credit classes this summer. It is looking at options including eLearning, on-site classes or a combination of the two. Administrators said July may be the best time for summer classes, given the current state of the virus, but no decision has been reached. A recommendation regarding the credit classes will be made at the May 18 board meeting.
The fate of Eastside’s graduation ceremonies will be determined by stay-at-home and social distancing orders issued by the governor, the board heard.
“If the orders are not lifted by the end of this month, conducting a traditional graduation will be difficult, if not impossible,” administrators said in a memo to the board. “One survey has already been sent to seniors, and another one will be conducted this week.”
Board members discussed options and recommended not moving the scheduled graduation date.
“No one has an idea when or how this pandemic will end,” the administration said in its memo to the board. “We just want to thank everyone who has work diligently through these troubling times. We have had numerous employees reach out to ask if there is anything we need them to do.”
Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens expressed his gratitude that the board allowed the district to experiment with eLearning a couple of years ago. He said without this platform, this school year would have been even more difficult to manage. He said teachers have done an outstanding job of finding innovative ways to address their lessons.
“Mainly, we just want to acknowledge and thank all of our parents and caregivers,” the memo said. “Education is difficult in the best of times. This pandemic has caused all of us to step back and realize what is important. School work is important, but the time parents and caregivers are spending with the children will be what all of us remember from this era.”
