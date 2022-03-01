AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County along with the assistance of other county agencies distributed almost $405,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.
A release from the United Way of DeKalb County said, “The leadership of Executive Director Tyler Cleverly made this possible for DeKalb County.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Cleverly put together a team of leaders consisting of local government, nonprofit executives and business owners to help combat the pandemic.
“The results have been outstanding,” the release said.
The United Way COVID task force fielded 55 requests assisting residents with shelter and temporary places to stay. Other assistance included financial needs and assistance to area food pantries.
“We have also provided increased sanitary precautions to ensure that the residents of DeKalb County have the safety and security needed to make it through these tough times,” the release said. “The mission is to support the health, education and financial stability of DeKalb County, this task force focused on that mission and collaborated to make sure that it will be achieved.”
Tanya Young, executive director of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, shared this about Cleverly and the task force:
“It is hard to believe that almost two years ago, Tyler Cleverly started in his new role of executive director of United Way of DeKalb County. After just a few weeks, COVID-19 was a global issue, and DeKalb County was at the forefront of this new leader’s concern. United Way and the Community Foundation joined forces in DeKalb County to put together a process and plan to provide funding support for our local non-profits knowing their service needs would increase. Both organizations deployed disaster response funds available for immediate granting needs because of COVID.
“Then, through the generosity of Lilly Endowment Inc., funding was available to communities who were able to create a task force and process to oversee the use of granting and fund needs that resulted from COVID. Tyler’s leadership to collaborate with various community leaders to establish the COVID task force has been a positive reflection on the entire county.
“Tyler pulled together individuals from nonprofits, business, education, and city/town leadership to meet monthly to determine the financial and support needs of our nonprofits and charitable entities. This work was critical in filling the gap of needs by our local providers. DeKalb County is blessed to have Tyler’s leadership through three phases of funding, and I know the many hours of work and processes involved in securing and granting the funding.
“Not to mention the many hours of reporting after fund are deployed. Tyler led this process smoothly and the funding support along with additional resources allowed much resiliency for our local partners. This support went well beyond just the funding, additional resources were also considered and offered. His work and dedication to the local needs has continued to make our community better and stronger!”
