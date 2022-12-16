AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday approved a salary and hourly wage ordinance for 2023.
The raises in the ordinance are contingent on employment evaluations from the elected official or department head and submitted to human resources prior to the end of this year.
The ordinance includes longevity pay, to begin at year five, increasing every five years until 20 years, when the amount would remain the same. The ordinance originally set longevity payments at $500 for five to nine years; $1,000 for 10-14 years; $1,500 for 15-19 years; and $2,000 for 20-plus years.
Those amounts were amended to $400, $800, $1,200 and $1,600 after council discussion.
“Everything that I read about longevity pay is up for discussion,” council president Rick Ring said after reading the ordinance and seeking a motion for its approval.
“That’s what’s in there for right now. That can change,” he said of the initial proposed longevity payments.
He said the dollar amounts could be changed or removed from the ordinance completely.
Ring said the longevity payments are included to address some positions, where people unintentionally lost money after a wage evaluation study.
“Remember, the reason that it came up to begin with, and that is why personally I’m very sold on that fact that we did the wage evaluations ... and we set that because we now have something that is objective instead of subjective, as far as our salaries, we have several people that lost out on that, and it was never the intention to have somebody lose on doing that study,” Ring said.
“What happened was that they ended up losing money because of the small amount of raise or no raise, and the increase in health insurance.”
Ring agreed the study was used to bring wages close to those paid in the private sector.
“It wasn’t exactly private sector because we’re always behind. I mean, we just can’t move that fast,” Ring added.
“We made the comment during the budget that ‘OK, this is the year that we’re at the point where we are comparable to private sector pay,’” said council member Amy Prosser.
Prosser said she understood the need to look at certain individuals, but giving longevity pay across the board still would result in the couple of people who were losing out still being behind.
“They’re not behind in that they’re not losing money,” Ring countered.
“Everybody is being treated the same and the issue is ‘were they losing money?’ Those people will not be losing money.”
“I go back and forth between ‘is across the board OK?’ And in reading a lot of the comments that we did in the survey for all of our employees, those that answered, a lot of them weren’t looking for longevity pay. A lot of them were looking for benefits that were better, particularly insurance was the one topic that came up on a consistent basis,” said Prosser.
“I felt like, ‘Are we trying to answer a question or correct an issue that really isn’t a big issue?’”
Prosser also noted that many in the private sector work 40-plus hours a week, while most county government employees work 35 hours a week.
“I struggle with giving raises and longevity pay when also every ... five years county government employees are given a lot of extra time off,” Prosser said.
“I think that we can see there are a lot of benefits to working for the county — the short week, plus insurance, plus retirement pay ... And now I feel we’re really up to par with where we need to be at. So why the extra $500 a year? I guess I’m just not sure.”
Ring noted that when the county loses employees, it loses them to large companies such as SDI, Nucor, Parkview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.
“That’s what we’re competing with. For my part, this is a way that we can fix an issue that we had ... that was unintended and reward everybody and treat everybody the same, rather than picking and choosing,” Ring said.
Council member William VanWye proposed starting the longevity pay at $350 or $400, and seeing how it goes for a year or two, when the council would have the option of increasing it to $500.
“I agree with Bill. I think we ought to start somewhere. I’m not sure $500 is the right amount. Maybe start $250 or $350 and see how it goes. See if it’s really an incentive,” said council member Robert Krafft.
“We have a lot of people who stay. I think a lot of that has to do with culture. We’ve created a good culture. So in those departments, I wonder if a couple extra hundred dollars a year, is that really going to keep them here or are they staying because of the culture?” Prosser asked.
VanWye moved to amend the ordinance, including longevity pay in $400 increments.
The council voted 5-1 to amend the ordinance, with Prosser casting the “no” vote. Council member Eldonna King was absent.
The council went on to approve the first, second and final readings of the ordinance with a 5-1 vote, with Prosser again voting “no.”
Elected officials or part-time employees are not eligible for the longevity pay, the council heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.