HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools Board of Trustees conducted its organizational meeting Monday and re-elected Jeremy Hill to serve as board president.
Stacey Shull was re-elected as vice president and Jamy Merritt was re-elected as board secretary.
Warrick & Boyn were reappointed as legal counsel for the board. Brittany Taylor will continue to serve as the school corporation treasurer, and Claire Smith will serve as deputy treasurer.
The school board will serve as the district’s finance committee with Hill as president and Merritt as secretary. Hill also will serve as the district’s delegate to the Indiana School Boards Association.
Hill will be the district’s representative on the Hamilton Redevelopment Committee and Superintendent Anthony Cassel will serve on the Hamilton Park Board.
The board will continue to meet on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., except for the March, October and December meetings, which will take place one week earlier due to spring, fall and Christmas breaks.
In personnel matters, the board appointed Quade Pike and Minde Raney as junior high girls basketball coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.