Teen driver hurt when vehicle overturns

CORUNNA — A Waterloo teen was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash near the DeKalb-Noble county line around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Tyler Caudill, 18, of Waterloo, complained of back and chest pain resulting from the accident.
Police said Caudill, driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, was driving west at a high rate of speed on C.R. 28, approaching the S curve near C.R. 00 West.
Police said Caudill failed to negotiate the first curve and went off the road where the Impala overturned, coming to reach on its roof at C.R. 00 West.
The Impala was a total loss, according to a crash report.
County police were assisted by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Corunna Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
