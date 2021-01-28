AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded nine grants totaling $33,115 for the first quarter of 2021.
The foundation accepts proposals and awards grants from several funds through a competitive process. Applicants submit grant proposals through the Community Foundation’s online grant portal. A grant committee reviews all submissions and makes a recommendation to the board of directors, based upon funding availability and other grant criteria.
Grants awarded for the first quarter:
• Bobcat Youth League — $5,000 for little league softball and baseball concession stand construction;
• Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra, Inc. — $6,000 for DeKalb County regional Patriotic Pops and Holiday Pops concerts;
• Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana — $5,000 to build handicap ramps in DeKalb County;
• Inspiration Ministries, Inc. — $2,500 for a passenger van;
• Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House — $3,000 for overnight accommodations for DeKalb County families;
• Remembering Rowan — $1,500 for bereavement outreach in DeKalb County;
• Rock Steady Boxing Northeast Indiana — $4,000 for operational support;
• St. Joseph School — $3,115 for its swim program; and
• NeighborLink DeKalb County — $3,000 for furnace replacement and repairs.
While organizations are welcome to submit their proposals at any time, grants are awarded quarterly. The foundation asks organizations to please plan according to the quarterly deadlines to best fit their needs. The quarterly deadlines for the remainder of 2021 are April 1, July 1 and Oct. 1.
The grant committee meets after quarterly deadlines to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. Award recipients will be notified approximately 60 days after the quarterly deadlines. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the next quarter.
The foundation said would like to thank all applicants for submitting proposals. For more information on how to apply for a grant, visit the foundation’s website at CFDeKalb.org or contact Ashton Willis at 925-0311 or AWillis@CFDeKalb.org.
