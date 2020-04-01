FORT WAYNE — Tapestry, a day of inspiration, renewal, and education, has found a new spot on the calendar after its original late April date was postponed earlier this month.
The annual event has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Principal sponsors Purdue University Fort Wayne and Parkview Health, along with the Tapestry steering committee, also say actress and activist Ashley Judd has reaffirmed her commitment to serve as keynote speaker.
Event organizers say letters and emails are going out to all involved, including sponsors, those registered to attend, vendors and volunteers, to update everyone on options and details moving forward. They noted that anyone in those groups does not need to re-register.
“Thank you for your support and patience as we move ahead with planning Tapestry 2020,” said Kim Boyce, Tapestry project manager. “If for some reason we need to re-evaluate the new date, we will communicate any future changes at that time.”
Tickets for this year’s event were sold out soon after they became available. Boyce says those on the existing wait list will be notified if and when tickets for the new date are released. Those interested in having their names added to that list, being a sponsor, or hosting a booth should email tapestry@pfw.edu.
To learn more and find the latest updates, visit the Tapestry website.
