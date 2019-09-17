WATERLOO — Missionaries Rev. Ken and Debbie Vance will speak at Waterloo United Methodist Church Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Vances have been missionaries with the United Methodist Church for many years. They served in the Democratic Republic of Congo (formerly Zaire), before war forced them to leave in 1997.
Ken Vance is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church, as well as a pilot. His primary role in Congo was to direct and fly for Wings of the Morning, a mission flight ministry dedicated to transporting people without access to health care to medical facilities. Although his role as a pilot is no longer necessary in the work at Kafakumba, he teaches courses at the Kafakumba Pastors' School and preaches at his church in Fisenge, where the congregation has moved into its new sanctuary.
