AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a second case of novel coronavirus in a county resident.
“The patient is currently isolated at home,” a news release said. (See a related story on this page about the patient.)
“Per the DeKalb County Health Officer, currently we are monitoring multiple cases of possible COVID-19 in DeKalb County. Presently, testing is difficult to obtain due to a limited supply,” the release added.
The release was signed by Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County health officer; Cheryl Lynch, RN, DeKalb County Health Department; and Jason Meek, DeKalb County Homeland Security.
It added, “Local, state, federal, private sectors, and the community as a whole continue to work together as the coronavlrus cases continue to rise. We would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the following:
“Follow these precautlons regarding all flu types:
• Essential that county residents improve/expand separation practices.
• Follow the Stay at Home Executivue Order to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Avold touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanltlzer (60% alcohol).
• Avoid hand-shaking and cover your cough.
• Wear a mask, scarf, or bandanna to decrease respiratory droplet exposure while out.
• You are sick, please follow these guidelines:
• Stay home.
• Wear a mask If you need to go out.
• Cover your cough or sneeze.
» Clean and disinfect frequently,
For acute resplratory difficulty:
• For immediate assistance call 911.
• Or, CALL FIRST for directives and then go to the hospital.
• In DeKalb County — Parkvlew DeKalb Hospital enter Door No. 5 next to emergency room entrance.
Anyone residing with or in dlrect contact with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19:
• Is requlred to self-quarantine for 14 days.
• Monitor and document twice daily for increase of temperature, cough and shortness of breath.
• Manage symptoms at home if possible.
Recommended websites and phone numbers for obtaining information:
• www.cdc.eov/coronavirus
• Indiana State Department of Health Epidemiology Resource Center, for questions call (317) 233-7125
• Parkvlew Coronavlrus Screening Line (877) 774-8632
• Contact your primary care provider or health advisor.
