AUBURN — The sixth annual Tri Kappa DeKalb Pink Out will take place Thursday, May 21, in downtown Auburn at The James Cultural Plaza.
Auburn Tri Kappa is hosting the event to raise awareness about breast cancer, educate about early detection, and save lives. There will be multiple Pink Out events in DeKalb County throughout the month of May, which will culminate at the James Cultural Plaza on May 21 from 5:30-8 p.m. Francine’s Friends mobile mammography unit will conduct mammograms from 1-6 p.m.
Parkview DeKalb Hospital specializes in screenings and diagnostic services in a private suite during the day, evenings and on weekends. Women can schedule a mammogram by calling 333-7710.
“It is our goal to fill 300 mammogram appointments at DeKalb Parkview Hospital in the month of May as well as conduct 21 mammograms in Francine’s Friends Mobile Unit on May 21, and by bringing awareness to DeKalb women, we believe we will achieve this goal,” said Pink Out co-chair Shelley Smaltz.
Tri Kappa has established a financial aid fund available to DeKalb County residents in need of assistance with the cost of screenings, diagnostic testing, or treatment of breast cancer. Applications are available at many health care providers including DeKalb Parkview Hospital, online at TriKappaAuburn.org, and at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
To become a community partner or find out more about the Pink Out DeKalb County 2020, visit TriKappaAuburn.org or social media @TriKappaAuburn or auburntrikappa@gmail.com.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. With busy schedules, women often neglect having their yearly breast cancer screening as is recommended by the American Cancer Society, Tri Kappa said. Breast cancer diagnosed in the early stages has a 98% cure rate. However, breast cancer remains the second-highest cause of cancer death among women.
