WATERLOO — Waterloo residents will need water and wastewater rate hikes in the future, according to consultant Jeff Rowe of Baker Tilly of Mishawaka, who presented the town’s utility, water and wastewater financial management report at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Rowe said a 10% rate hike will be needed for the water utility in the near future. The wastewater rate will need to be raised 55-87% to complete the $16 million upgrade to the plant and collection system that IDEM has required for the town.
In other business, the council approved a police patrol car take-home policy presented by Marshal Jay Oberholtzer. Under this policy, officers will be allowed to take home the patrol car or a temporary replacement assigned to them and keep that vehicle at their home during their off-duty hours. This policy is designed to allow the officer to have the immediate availability of his or her patrol car and its stocked equipment at their disposal.
Waterloo is hosting a train derailment training session, according to Town Manager Pam Howard. Jason Meek of DeKalb County Homeland Security and Emergency Management will lead the program on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at Waterloo Elementary School, 300 E. Douglas St. The public is invited to attend.
Chris Albright, a resident of Waterloo’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, was appointed to the Plan Commission board at Tuesday’s meeting.
Albright said he wanted to be on the Waterloo Plan Commission because “there is no one representing anyone in the ETJ, but we are affected by Waterloo’s zoning rules.”
He was appointed by Council President Jess Jessup.
