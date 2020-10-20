AUBURN — Thursday is the deadline to submit an application to vote absentee by mail in the November general election.
DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright reminds voters that her office must receive the application on Thursday, and postmarks are not accepted if the application arrives later.
Albright urges voters to fill out their absentee mail ballots as soon as they receive them. Postage is already paid.
Mail ballots must be received by noon on Election Day, Nov. 3, to be counted, Albright said.
Any voter who receives an absentee ballot by mail and then chooses to vote in person must surrender the absentee ballot and complete related paperwork.
