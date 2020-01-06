INDIANAPOLIS — Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, stepped down in 2018 as chairman of the Indiana Senate committee on education, but he hasn’t lost interest in the topic.
Education is the subject in four of the six bills Kruse is sponsoring in this year’s session of the Indiana General Assembly, which began Monday.
Senate Bill 129 aims to protect the privacy rights of Indiana students concerning mental health.
“If a school thinks a student needs outside mental health services, they would need the parents’ permission to do that,” Kruse added. “Some schools would do that, and some are not doing that.”
On a related topic, his Senate Bill 315 protects students’ rights if they are accused of wrongdoing.
The bill would require that parents be present when a student is interrogated by a school official or asked to sign a statement of guilt.
Kruse described an incident at Carmel High School in 2016, when a male student was disciplined by an assistant principal and signed a statement of guilt.
“It haunted him so bad that he went home and committed suicide, and his parents were shocked by it,” Kruse said.
According to a report in The Indianapolis Star, Patrick McCalley, 17, took his own life a few hours after being told he would be suspended from school for sending a racially insenstive Snapchat message. In a meeting with an assistant principal, he signed an affidavit apologizing for the incident.
McCalley was an honor student with no previous record of trouble, his parents told The Indianapolis Star. They advised other parents to tell their children not to sign anything without their parents present.
Police officers would be exempt from the requirement to have parents present, Kruse said.
Last year, Kruse sponsored a new law that requires students in government classes to take the civics test required to become a U.S. citizen.
As a followup to that law, Kruse is sponsoring a bill that requires schools to report the percentage of students who pass the citizenship test to the Indiana Department of Education.
With Senate Bill 131, Kruse seeks to require that the national motto, “In God We Trust,” should be posted in every Indiana classroom and school library.
The motto sign would need to be at least 11 inches by 17 inches in size, according to the bill. The motto portion of the sign would be at least 4 inches high and 15 inches wide, with print large enough to fill those dimensions. The U.S. and Indiana flags must be part of the sign, each 5 inches tall.
Kruse said he expects private organizations such as the American Legion and Masons would pay for the signs.
On the topic of education, Kruse said, “We need to work continually in the area of workforce development —making sure that our students in high schools are aware of job opportunities as well as college-related careers.”
He added, “We want to make sure our school counselors are prepared to counsel our students for those job opportunities that are available,” along with teachers.
The message to students, Kruse said, is… “You still could have an opportunity to come right out of high school and go into a career that’s meaningful and in demand and has high wages.”
Kruse also is sponsoring two other bills:
Senate Bill 316 would require state agencies to ask questions designed to collect information on the status of military veterans.
Senate Bill 130 makes changes to the process to issue permits for onsite residential sewage discharging disposal systems that are installed to repair failed septic systems in certain counties. Kruse said it is designed to help property owners avoid government orders to shut down their systems.
The bill applies only in a counties with populations between 300,000 and 400,000, or only to Allen and Hamilton counties. Kruse’s Senate district includes the eastern hall of Allen County, as well as the eastern two-thirds of DeKalb County.
Kruse said he expects public health to be the leading category of legislation this year. He said he supports bills sponsored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, to eliminate “surprise billing” of medical patients by out-of-network providers and to increase transparency in medical bills.
