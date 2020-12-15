WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district has shared a video recording of its recent Facility Needs Tour.
The district hosted an in-person tour in November. Now a recording of the tour can be viewed at videoplayer.telvue.com/player/BhKgjolyn-1mSyUkR1zDEe_vDX0aoXVL/media/606309?autostart=false&showtabssearch=true.
On the tour, the district highlighted what have been determined to be priority needs of its facilities, based on a facilities needs assessment. The district determined that a majority of those needs exist on the district's grades 6-12 campus on C.R. 427, including indoor and outdoor facilities,
The assessment is available to the public on the district’s website, dekalbcentral.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.