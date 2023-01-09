AUBURN — An Auburn man was taken into custody after he allegedly fired several shots from a gun at police officers after refusing to stop.
Cory D. Carico, 34, of Auburn, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, each a Level 1 felony; resisting law enforcement and habitual traffic violator, both Level 6 felonies.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Auburn Police Department Detective Adam Barton in DeKalb Superior Court I, Auburn Police Officer Kyle Woods alleges that Carico fled from himself and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Burgett after they attempted a traffic stop at approximately 10:44 p.m. Jan. 5.
The affidavit states that officers received a phone report of a possible drunk driver on Interstate 69. The caller followed the suspect vehicle — a black 2019 Toyota Tacoma — from exit 326 east on C.R. 11A and then north on C.R. 427 into Auburn.
Woods and Burgett located the suspect vehicle northbound in the 1900 block of Wayne Street.
According to the affidavit, Woods said he activated his in-car radar unit, which indicates the Toyota was being driven at 43 mph in a posted 30 mph speed zone. Woods stated he followed the vehicle east on Auburn Drive from Wayne Street.
Barton wrote that Woods said he attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating his emergency lights in the area of Auburn Drive and Old Brick Road, due to the driver exceeding the urban speed limit and failing to maintain his lane while driving.
The driver, later identified as Carico, resisted by fleeing in the vehicle while Woods had his red and blue emergency lights and siren activated, according to the affidavit.
In the affidavit, Barton wrote that Carico continued east on Auburn Drive. Woods radioed that he was in pursuit. Deputy Burgett took lead car during the pursuit, as he was driving a fully marked police vehicle with his lights and siren activated.
As the pursuit continued on Auburn Drive approaching S.R. 8, Burgett said he witnessed the driver place his arm outside of the driver side window of the Toyota. Burgett said he heard several gunshots and observed several muzzle flashes from a firearm that appeared to be fired in the direction toward the police officers.
According to the affidavit, Burgett radioed that shots had been fired from the fleeing vehicle. At that time, Woods was directly behind Burgett. During an interview with Burgett, Barton wrote, “I asked him if he was in fear for his life. Deputy Burgett replied, ‘Yes.’”
The driver of the Toyota turned left on S.R. 8, then drove off road on the north side of S.R. 8 and continued through a picked cornfield which was soft and muddy, becoming stuck in the mud approximately 200 yards from the roadway, Barton wrote.
Police officers Samuel Anglin and Sgt. Stewart Rufner arrived at the scene. In his affidavit, Barton wrote, “While Cory D. Carico was in the vehicle, he fired several more gunshots in an unknown direction. Deputy Burgett, Officer Woods, Sgt. Rufner and Officer Anglin all reported to have heard the gunshots while Cory D. Carico was in the vehicle and standing in the cornfield. Due to the dark night, distance, a farm dwelling and outbuildings, none of those officers could visually observe the direction of those gunshots in the cornfield.”
Barton wrote that all responding officers maintained distance from the suspect vehicle and attempted to give verbal commands. Rufner said he witnessed the driver exit the vehicle with a rifle in his hands and made motions toward police as if taunting them to close the distance. Eventually, officers observed Carico drop the rifle to the ground and returned to the Toyota, barricading himself inside, according to the affidavit.
The Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team responded and Barton, who was on call, was notified of the situation and also responded to the scene.
Barton wrote that Woods maintained visual contact with the driver using a police department drone. Woods reported he could see a handgun in the Toyota next to the driver.
The ERT team deployed pepper gas canisters into the vehicle through the rear window in an attempt to get the driver to exit the vehicle. After several hours, the driver was taken into custody and identified as Carico.
Barton wrote that he observed Carico as appearing “lethargic, extremely sleepy and could not stand or walk without assistance from other officers.”
Barton wrote that Carico was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for medical clearance prior to incarceration. Woods went to Parkview to maintain custody of Carico.
In the affidavit, Barton wrote, “Officer Woods described the situation to the emergency room doctor and said there were several bullet holes in the vehicle window. Cory D. Carico, without being asked a question, commented, ‘How did you all avoid them gunshots?’ This unsolicited statement was recorded on Officer Woods’ body worn camera.”
Indiana State Police crime scene technicians responded to collect any apparent evidence and take photographs of the scene. Barton wrote they recovered an AR-15 style rife, containing a magazine, from the ground approximately 5-10 feet from the driver’s side door. A semi-automatic handgun was observed in plain view in the center console of the Toyota.
In his affidavit, Barton said police officers observed bullet holes through the rear window of the Toyota, indicating that Carico was shooting rounds directly toward officers Burgett and Woods during the pursuit. Police officers located five .223 caliber casings on Auburn Drive and later, recovered two handguns from inside the vehicle, as well as several .223 caliber, 9mm and .380 caliber rounds.
