AUBURN — A flu shot clinic and breakfast will take place Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon at the Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus, enter at door 5.
The public is invited to a free hot breakfast prepared by local physicians and Boy Scout Troop 169 after receiving a vaccination. No appointment is required, but people may call 877-PPG-TODAY (877-774-8632) to schedule and preregister.
In light of the current COVID environment, those attending are asked to practice social distancing during the event. Organizers strongly recommend wearing a mask while inside the facility.
Those who already have received their influenza vaccination are invited to stop by for breakfast anyway.
Organizers said the CDC continues to encourage everyone over the age of 6 months to receive the flu shot to help reduce the risk of contracting influenza virus. Especially with the concurrent environment of COVID-19, it is even more critical and highly recommended that everyone receive the influenza virus vaccine this fall, organizers said.
