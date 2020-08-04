SPENCERVILLE — A fish fry and auction Saturday raised more than $15,000 for repairs to the Spencerville Covered Bridge, an organizer said.
The event helped the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge surpass a goal of raising $50,000 toward repairs to the 1873 bridge over the St. Joseph River.
It marks the second financial boost for the project in a week. On July 27, County Commissioner Don Grogg revealed that DeKalb County will receive a $50,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation to help with repairing the bridge.
County Commissioners now can begin the process of seeking bids from contractors to perform the repairs. The bridge has been closed since October 2018, when an inspection discovered rotting timbers on one end.
“We are ready to pull those concrete barriers away and bring the ole’ girl back to life. Mark your calendars because there’ll be a grand parade, and we’ll drive across her once again,” Mary Hollabaugh Diehl of the bridge committee wrote on Facebook after Saturday’s event.
Replacing the rotting support timbers has been estimated to cost $162,000. Commissioners decided to also replace the wooden floor, which is considered to have tripping hazards, bringing the estimated cost to $220,000.
The Bridge Restoration Committee pledged in February to raise $50,000 toward the repairs.
The bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In an internet poll this year conducted by the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology it was chosen Indiana’s favorite historic resource.
