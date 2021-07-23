INDIANAPOLIS — Siblings Matthias Hefty and Sydney Hefty of rural Auburn won second place in the statewide Innovate WithIN High School Pitch Competition with their business, Acacia Ranch Show Goats.
Mathias Hefty is a student at DeKalb High School. Sydney Hefty is a recent graduate of DeKalb. They each received $2,500 to help grow their business.
They won the Region 8 competition hosted by Purdue University Fort Wayne to have the opportunity to pitch at the state competition in June.
Region 8 includes 12 counties: DeKalb, Steuben, Noble, Whitley, Wabash, Huntington, Allen, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford and Jay.
“We began our business in 2018 by combining our two separate goat herds that each of us started in the fifth grade. Our mission is to produce affordable show goats. We have been serving DeKalb County and surrounding counties and states for the last four years through Acacia Ranch Show Goats,” Sydney Hefty said.
Innovate WithIN bills itself as “the most elite high school pitch competition in the country.”
The competition aims to teach students how to view life through a lens of innovation and entrepreneurship, while building a life of purpose.
The organization said it seeks to spark interest in innovation and design-thinking to solve problems, coach students through the process as they develop new ideas and accelerate student solutions to market-ready ventures.
The Heftys were one of 10 teams who each won their regional competition and went on to spend six weeks participating in a deep-dive boot camp to help refine and grow their ideas. They said they were inspired to participate in the competition by DeKalb High School business teacher Ashley Johnson.
Judges for the state competition included David Watkins, state director of the Indiana Small Business Center and the consistent judge at each of the regional competitions; Sunny Lu Williams, president of TechServ Corporation; Chip Neidigh, CEO and founder of Kairos Consulting; and Christine McDonnell, CEO and co-founder of Codelicious.
“The structured support and programming of the Innovate WithIN pitch competition gives these students early access to Indiana’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem. The students have real businesses solving real problems. The progress each team made between regional pitches and state finals is tremendous. Each of these students and the communities they represent should be very, very proud,” Watkins said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb kicked off the state competition day and has shown his commitment to the growth of young entrepreneurs through his participation each year and spending time learning about the students’ businesses.
First-place winners were brothers Zion and Xavier Dunaway from Salem High School, with their company, Southern Indiana Bait Co. LLC, which develops high-quality and durable bait for recreational, semi-pro and pro-anglers. They each will receive $10,000 to help continue to grow their business, $10,000 in college tuition assistance, an innovation immersion trip, as well as access to over $19 million in potential scholarships that 11 Indiana colleges and universities offered up to participants in this year’s competition.
All state competition participants traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, in June for an immersion trip experience. While there, they toured local startups, practiced their pitches with Phoenix-based entrepreneurs, attended a Ted-X type startup event and continued to grow their networks and refine their businesses and pitches.
The immersion trip experience aims to help students see that their ideas can translate to other communities and grow their confidence.
“Matthias and I had a great experience throughout the entire eight weeks of boot camp, competition, and immersion learning in Arizona with Innovate WithIN. We grew our entrepreneurship knowledge and expanded our network of business leaders through Indiana,” Sydney Hefty said.
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to compete and receive seed money to expand our growing business. We would also like to thank Mrs. Johnson, our DeKalb High School business teacher, for her support and sponsorship during this experience,” Matthias Hefty added.
A new alumni association is being launched to continue to offer assistance to past participants, keep track of their growth and successes and continue to expand their entrepreneurial networks.
The 2022 Innovate WithIN program will be launching in September of this year to give a longer runway of preparation and to make sure every student in the state is aware of the opportunity.
In 2022, STARTedUP will launch an immersive student accelerator program for the Innovate WithIN state finalists and other student entrepreneurs around the country, helping them develop and execute their ideas, as well as, providing access to the organization’s network of mentors and advisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.