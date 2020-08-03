AUBURN — Auburn Police made an arrest on a felony drug charge and a weapon charge Friday, a news release said.
Ryan M. Parsley, 20, with a last known address in the 400 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
At approximately 4:50 p.m. Friday, Auburn Police made a traffic stop in the 100 block of Touring Drive Auburn for suspected false and fictitious registration. Upon investigation and after a free-air sniff by an Auburn Police K-9, officers allegedly found 62 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a pair of brass knuckles.
