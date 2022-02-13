LAOTTO — One driver complained of back and side pain in a two-vehicle accident just before 7:30 p.m. Friday near LaOtto, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Hailey Braden, 22, of Avilla, was assessed by medics at the scene but was not transported.
Police said Braden was driving a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan north on C.R. 327 crossing C.R. 68 when her vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by Stephen Roehm, 61, of Kendallville.
According to a police report, Roehm was traveling east on C.R. 68 and said he did not see the stop sign for the intersection. He proceeded through, into the path of the Braden vehicle.
Roehm was not injured. He was cited by police for failure to yield the right-of-way.
County police were assisted by the LaOtto Fire Department and Huntertown EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.