AUBURN — Excelsior Arts Academy will conduct auditions June 5 and 6 for its summer musical production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat.”
Youth cast members ages 8 through 22 are invited to audition June 5 and 6 at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Three performances will be presented at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater in Auburn on July 21, 22 at 23, all at 7:30 p.m.
More information is available online at excelsiorartsacademy.com or by calling Kent Johnson at 413-3747.
The hit Broadway musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis.
Shelley Johnson of Auburn will direct the show, with assistance from DeKalb High School graduate and Broadway talent agent Josh Sassanella.
“I’m going to come and help her direct it and choreograph it,” Sassanella said. He promised “something special, a something a little different.”
“He has all these great ideas,” Johnson said about Sassanella.
Those ideas include “a bit of an immersive version” that will bring performers into the audience, he said.
To reduce the distance between the audience and performers, “We’ve got to do something out on the grass, plus this show lends itself perfectly to that sort of thing,” Johnson said. “One of our ideas is to make the whole set look like a marketplace.”
Sassanella will be present for the auditions and return later in June to work with the cast.
Sassanella has performed on Broadway in the musicals “Rock of Ages” and “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark” and in regional productions of “Xanadu,” “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” “High School Musical 2” and as the male lead in “Rent.”
He is a co-writer of “Forever Young,” a nationally touring musical revue that tells the story of how he and his brother, Justin Sassanella, and their friend, Evan Bosworth, discovered a vinyl record collection in the Sassanellas’ basement, inspiring their careers in music and theater.
In 2020, Sassanella became owner of the Ann Steele Agency as a fully franchised agent for performers on Broadway and in regional theaters, television and film.
His new role gives him the freedom to help with the Excelsior Arts Academy show, he said, adding, “I’m really excited about coming to town to have another chance to give back to the community.”
Sassanella said, “What’s funny about doing ‘Joseph’ is, that was my very first musical that I was ever in at DeKalb Middle School,” when he portrayed one of Joseph’s brothers.
