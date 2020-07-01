Police investigate hit-and-run damage
AUBURN — Auburn Police Department investigated two hit-and-run accidents Tuesday.
The owner of a black 1997 Honda Accord called police to report that his vehicle was struck around 10:45 a.m. while in the parking lot of a local business.
The owner of a 2013 Nissan sport-utility vehicle reported that the mirror on her vehicle was struck and damaged over the weekend while she was inside Parkview DeKalb hospital.
