Today, I continue my series “setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for children,” with the topic of “chores and responsibility.”
Is there an expectation for chores and responsibility in place in your home and not your ex’s home, or vice versa?
At the onset of separation or divorce, a chore chart — especially for younger children — is a great way to put an expectation or a standard in place about chores and responsibility in both homes.
An example for chores and responsibilities is if your child is in your home and there is a visual (a chore chart), they see that there is an expectation of chores and responsibility in this home. If they then go to their other home and there is a chore chart, again, they will see that there is an expectation of chores and responsibility in that home.
There is no confusion for the child that their parents are working together and have an expectation in place in each of their homes regarding chores and responsibilities. Parents would not need to have the same chart though. The whole idea and intent for this series is just “similar.”
The thing I like about this type of help for co-parents is, if implemented, this not only lessens the confusion for the children, but also the children are not having to navigate through something different in each home.
My series covers topics that could create conflict in a co-parenting relationship. You and your ex may have an idea of some things that could also cause issues that are not covered in my series. Be sure to stay mindful of that. For each topic in this series, it is important to remember that you only have one home, but your children have two homes.
Think creatively about how to do this for the children and teens. This series covers topics that can actually turn co-parenting into a competition.
For chores and responsibility, if in one home chores are required but in the other home there is no expectation, one parent may win a popularity contest, but it will be at the expense of confusion for the children. That is just too high of a price for children to pay.
The ultimate goal for applying this concept of setting things up similar in each home is the goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting that is not confusing for the children.
Even though no longer together, you and your ex are still working toward the same hopeful goal of raising your children to the age of 18, being happy, healthy and well-adjusted. Respectful and responsible co-parenting will help you reach that goal.
Next week’s topic: Discipline
I hope you all have a great week.
