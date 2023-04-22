Mike Makarewich, Republican
Candidate, District 1
1. Why should voters select you to serve as a member of the City Council?
The basic reasons I should be selected as a council member are:
a. I am a true fiscal conservative committed to protecting the voters pocketbook and liberties.
b. I believe in simple, efficient, effective, transparent and accountable city government I build leaders and engage team members at all levels of involvement in rigorous problem-solving and improvement techniques.
c. I build and work in systems based on performance and continuous improvement.
As a council member I pledge to:
Promote “next level” of quality-of-life goals.
Will vote NO on any attempt of the city council to duplicate city services.
Will work constructively with the city mayor and administration.
Keep taxes low by:
1. insisting on efficient and effective city government practices.
2. established council meetings that stay focused on the agenda issue(s).
Work for the success of all Auburn city residents.
Keep local government lean and put the money back into services and value for the citizens.
2. Please identify some qualities you possess that would make you a successful council member?
I have experience working in local government. This experience involves currently working both as a Plan Commission member and as the secretary of the Auburn Parks Board for the past six (+) years. In addition, I also currently serve in a leadership role as the president of the Auburn Hills Homeowners Association.
While in these committee and leadership roles, I have been contributing constructively and objectively focusing on the real issues presented on the agenda for productive resolutions and effective decisions.
I do not use personal/political agendas or personal feelings to interfere with this process.
The current state of civility of the Common Council is not acceptable. I promise to always conduct myself in a professional manner on your city council and to promote proper civil discourse at all times.
3. What are some goals and projects you want to accomplish?
For the citizens of District 1 area, I would work with the city to find funding for:
a. Extension of the Rieke Park bike path from Betz Road to C.R. 36
b. Extend Grandstaff Road from North St. to C.R. 36.
c. Work with the city and the ACRES organizations to arrive at a mutually positive agreement that allows the “Greenhurst” bike trails to remain open to the public while finding funding to allow the city to maintain the bike paths.
d. Work with the city to fund intersection improvements on:
i. Main Street and Morningstar Road
ii. Indiana Avenue — left turn lanes at the baseball, soccer and county road intersections
For city wide goals and projects — work with the city to:
a. Continue the city-wide sidewalk improvement program
b. Continue to develop the Cedar Creek Park and recreational corridor
c. Follow the 2040 Auburn improvement plan
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a candidate, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
The job of a city is to provide excellent services and to keep our tax rate and city service rates as low as possible while providing the very best service level possible to its citizens.
As a city council member, I will always work with the executive branch to provide funding to ensure that all city departments have the means to operate in the most efficient and effective way possible for the citizens of Auburn.
As this question relates to the operation of the city, I can tell you as a member of the Plan Commission and the Parks Board that I often interact with the current city staff. I am very impressed with our current city staff, and believe we have a stable, hardworking and knowledgeable team in place. In my view, we have not missed a beat as for departmental performance, knowledge and efficiency.
As for the turnover, all I can say is that the AES and Electric Departments has had tremendous turnover under the previous department leadership. Since the leadership has changed under Mike Ley, there is now greater stability and continuity within the departments. Mike Ley has worked very hard as a leader of the executive branch and in my view, his decisions on personnel have been effective and should be respected.
Council work is not easy. Nor is it meant to be a place where everyone raises their hand and agrees with everyone else all the time.
Council meetings should be a place for intense and passionate debate, ultimately, if done objectively (issue focused-only) resulting in actionable and meaningful decisions and direction for the executive branch and the city government.
However, over the past months, the council meetings seem to have degenerated into a political jabs fest against the current mayor.
Some major problems can occur from this behavior by what is voted on and NOT voted on, such as:
I have serious issues with:
• In 2023 the Common Council attempted to remove funding of the Downtown Sidewalk Street Scape Program. This is something that is needed and will enhance the entire downtown. This was a poor decision and had it not been for a member of the Redevelopment Commission speaking up, the funding to improve downtown Auburn would have been removed.
• The City Council almost voted against the Auburn “city wide” sidewalk replacement program. Clearly, this is a program that has created great value and benefit to the community. I agree wholehearted with Mike Ley’s program and was saddened that the vote was 4-3 to narrowly pass the program.
• Need to restore funding (that the city council cut from the 2023 budget) for the purchase of 3.4 acres on Wesley St. adjacent to Lash Park on the city’s east side.
The purpose of having this property will:
a) improve accessibility to the park
b) improve water drainage of Lash Park to remove puddling and standing water
c) provide off-street parking
d) allow the city to invest in new playground equipment for the park
• Lastly, I will not allow a City Utility Board that will duplicate the leadership and services currently provided by the mayor and the Board of Public Works. When the council made this proposal in 2021, they basically sought to increase government, increase taxes and increase the red tape we all despise.
I believe in the “separation of powers” of government and that my job as a legislator is to pass ordinances, pass the budget and do the things that a council member should do and to not micromanage a city with a committee of seven people who are working on a part-time basis. In my opinion, to do so is a recipe for disaster.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I am a 23-year home owner and resident of Auburn Hills.
I been married for 47 years, two children and two grandchildren.
Since I retired in 2018, I believe that I have now entered the next phase of my life. This next personal “growth zone” phase consists of:
Results oriented — civic involvement.
Increased church involvement.
Increase recreational and social activity with family and friends.
My civic involvement began with being a:
President and member of the Hammond Parks Foundation for 2 years — working with the Republican Hammond Mayor Duane Dedelow’s administration.
In Auburn, my current civic involvement consists of serving as:
Vice Precinct Committeeman for Union 2
Secretary of the Auburn Parks Board
Member of the Auburn Plan Commission
President of the Auburn Hills Homeowners Association
Member of the Moose Club
Member of the Elks Club
My church involvement consists of currently being a:
Practicing Catholic — my faith guides me.
Member of the Knights of Columbus.
Summary:
Auburn is a growing and safe community. We need to enhance what we have and not change it.
Auburn needs to promote economic incentives to attract quality developments and housing options. As a council member, I will strive to do all I can to give Auburn the competitive edge when it comes to attracting quality developments such as Veritas on the west side of Auburn, or quality housing developments and much needed quality muti-family housing.
As a council member, it will be a priority to include in the budget funding to improve our trials further, to expand and improve our parks, deal with increased traffic issues and continue downtown development improvements.
Keeping our rates in the form of taxes and city services low will be a priority. As a council member, I will have a direct ability to control this issue.
