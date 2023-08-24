Library friends ACD book sale

The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will hold the 6th annual ACD Festival Book Sale on Friday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s sale showcases a special collection of ACD Festival memorabilia, including a large collection of commemorative plates, buttons, posters, postcards and more. The festival booth will be located in front of 9th Street Brew, facing the old Auburn Hotel.

AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will hold the 6th annual ACD Festival book sale on Friday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival booth will be located in front of 9th Street Brew, facing the old Auburn Hotel.

