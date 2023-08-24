AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will hold the 6th annual ACD Festival book sale on Friday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The festival booth will be located in front of 9th Street Brew, facing the old Auburn Hotel.
This year’s sale showcases a special collection of ACD Festival memorabilia, including a large collection of commemorative plates, buttons, posters, postcards and more. Rare and collectable automotive books, including comprehensive books on E.L. Cord, will be available at this year’s sale. Additionally, a selection of tractor, aircraft, civil war and other non-fiction and fiction books will be available.
Eckhart Public Library assistant business manager and Friends liaison Luke Martin encourages everyone to check out this sale.
“The ACD book sale is perhaps the Friends’ most interesting sale of the year. There is a little something for everyone, from avid collector car enthusiasts to those just looking for a unique coffee table book to display. Ultimately, the sale is just another fun and exciting way to support our local library,” Martin said.
The Friends welcome additional book and memorabilia donations leading up to this year’s sale. For questions on the upcoming sale or where to donate items, contact the library at 925-2414, ext. 321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.