INDIANAPOLIS — Describing it as “a case about what to call a hole in the ground,” the Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a DeKalb County Court’s judgment that two DeKalb County property owners created a pond in violation of planning rules.
In its decision filed Wednesday, the Court of Appeals found DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown did not err when he awarded summary judgment to the DeKalb County Plan Commission and ordered a fine of $1,000 to Rebecca Minser and Tina Zion.
However, the ruling found the trial court did err when it awarded attorney fees to the Plan Commission.
In summarizing the case, the appeals court noted Minser and Zion own about 10 acres in DeKalb County, primarily in a zone that is part of the Airport Compatibility Overlay District. The district regulates incompatible land uses and sets development standards for land in the immediate vicinity of the DeKalb County Airport.
In 2018, Minser and Zion paid a contractor to remove dirt from their backyard, but they claimed that the resulting hole, filled with water, is not legally a pond. Their alleged intent was to use the displaced dirt to raise the level of their driveway, the court noted.
They did not obtain an improvement location permit prior to digging.
“The resulting hole filled with water and, thus, became a man-made body of water,” the appeals court noted.
After the pond had been constructed, the owners applied for and were denied a variance to keep the pond. They were instructed to fill the pond back in, and did not comply, the ruling noted.
The Court of Appeals noted the pond is 0.43 acres in size. DeKalb County’s Unified Development Ordinance says a recreational pond is “any man-made pond or water body not regulated as a retention or detention pond and greater that 400 square feet in surface area.”
“This is clearly a pond,” the court found. “What the appellants have is an impermissible recreational pond.”
As part of its decision, the Court of Appeals vacated an order for Minser and Zion to pay $7,563 in attorney fees to the Plan Commission.
The court noted that generally, Indiana has followed the “American Rule” in which both parties generally pay their own fees.
Neither the Plan Commission nor the trial court cited the “General Recovery Rule” exception, the appeals court said.
