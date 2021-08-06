These tickets were paid in Butler City Court July 22-29. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Michael S. Anderson, Auburn, no registration, $175 (GPD).
Franklin D. Andorfer, Rome City, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Douglas A. Baldwin, Hudson, speeding, $150 (DC).
Melinda R. Baldwin, Leo, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Delaney R. Baumann, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Anthony Bencini, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Larry D. Biltz, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Grace M. Boughner, Eagle, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Anthony J. Braden, Avilla, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Jeremy M. Bundy, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); failure to yield at through highway, $196 (WPD).
Jeremy Cabrera, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Stephen R. Campbell, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Andrea S. Carmer, Kendallville, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (AUB).
Heidi J. Clear, Decatur, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Skyler M. Cooper, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
Brooke L. Davis, Plainfield, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Sean M. Delagrange, Spencerville, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
Kelly S. Depew, Butler, driving while suspended, $255 (BPD); driving while suspended, $255 (BPD); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB).
David P. Destefano, Angola, speeding, $165 (DC).
Freddie H. Drawhorn, Fort Valley, Georgia, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (DC).
Kyle J. Fair, Garrett, motorcycle learner permit violation, $160 (GPD).
Victor C. Felger, Spencerville, speeding, $165 (DC).
Elizabeth M. Ferguson, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Arthur L. Gibson, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
Derrik A. Gibson, Auburn, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
Cheyenne K. Godoy, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Leslie W. Griffin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Humberto Hernandez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
Aaron B. Hissong, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Alec L. Jackson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Amanda L. Jackson, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Joyanne I. Jones, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Musaab S. Khalil, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
Bailey N. Landez, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC).
Michelle R. Lim, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Shari C. Love, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Juan P. Lozada-Lugo, Bronson, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Raymond C. McDonnell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Kyle C. McDowell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Dakota A. McHale, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jeffrey L. McPherson, Southgate, Michigan, unsafe lane movement, $165 (DC).
David M. Myers, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Scott V. O’Bryan, Brooks, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jose L. Ortizvillagran, Palmdale, California, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Ashley B. Patrick II, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Shawn R. Payton, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Bryan M. Perry, Bobbe Terre, Missouri, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Joshua M. Petry, Auburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
Hung K. Khin Phong, Louisville, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Andrew R. Prater, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jacob L. Ridenour, Auburn, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Romano Ritenour, Huntertown, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Blake J. Rowe, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Scott A. Roy, Auburn, speeding, $165 (DC).
Larry D. Schlabach, Shipshewana, speeding, $170 (AUB).
Joseph P. Sittler, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (BPD).
Dud Slusher, Churubusco, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Travis D. Smith, Booneville, Kentucky, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Sadie D. Souder, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
William A. Spitler, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Brian M. Stine, Caro, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
Donnie Stoddard, Ypsilanti, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
Shane A. Streets, Garrett, failure to procure fishing license or trout stamp, $190 (ICO).
Mindy J. Sweet, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jameson Toale, Spring Hill, Tennessee, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Ryan C. Wenk, Portland, speeding, $165 (DC).
Brett A. Wilson, Auburn, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Adia M. Wolf, New Haven, speeding, $171 (ISP).
William B. Woodcock, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
